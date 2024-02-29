Feb 29, 2024 / 03:15PM GMT

Joanne Karen Wuensch - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



This session of the Citi 2024 Unplugged conference. Everybody in the room, thank you for joining us, everybody, who's popping in or piping from the webcast, thank you for joining us. In the room, we have Carolynne Borders, Investor Relations, virtually joining us, James Saccaro, CFO. And I think we'll just get started. So thank you for joining us. One of the things I realized as I was preparing for this meeting was that GE Healthcare has just finished its first year as a stand-alone company.



And I'm sort of curious if you can give us a state of the union where you were in TSAs and all the other sort of good stuff that was established when the company was initially spun out as we think about the LRP for revenue and margins.



James K. Saccaro - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. - VP & CFO



Yes. Great. Thanks for the question. And yes, we are excited to have celebrated our 1-year anniversary as a public company just recently. What I would say is we're really proud of the progress in the first