Q3 2023 Link Mobility Group Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Tom Rogn - LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA - VP IR



Good morning, and welcome to the third quarter results presentation for LINK Mobility. I'm Tom Rogn, Head of Investor Relations. I'm joined by Thomas Berge, CEO; and Morten Edvardsen, CFO, who will present the results. (Operator Instructions)



Thomas?



Thomas Berge - LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA - CEO



Thank you, Tom. Welcome, everybody, to LINK's third quarter presentation. We are happy to report organic growth in the high end compared to industry peers and good numbers for the third quarter. LINK is the leading and largest CPaaS player in Europe. LINK start up more than 20 years ago in the Nordics and has been part of building that messaging market to one of the most advanced markets in the world. LINK is using this experience to fuel the development in the less penetrated markets in Europe. Our strategy is dedicated to providing digital communication products to the enterprise market for them to interact with their end customers.



We approached the enterprise market through a strategy of