Q1 2019 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Today, I'm pleased to present CEO Ola Ringdahl; and the CFO, Malin Samuelsson.



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO for Lindab. And I'm sitting here together with our CFO, Malin Samuelsson.



We move to Slide 2 and the agenda. In today's presentation, we will have a look at the summary and overview, some financials, some highlights and our focus going forward. And we'll try to say a few words about the outlook. At the end, we will open up for questions.



Let's start with the overview on Slide 4. So some key highlights from Q1 2019. We had a good sales development, sales increase of 8%. The organic growth was 5%. And another thing I want to highlight is the net profit for the quarter of SEK 142 million, and that is the highest result for a first quarter that