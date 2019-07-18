Q2 2019 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB - President & CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of the Lindab Group. I'm sitting here together with our CFO, Malin Samuelsson.



We move to Slide 2 and the agenda. We will follow this agenda during today's meeting. I'll not go through it here but instead, start with the overview on Slide #4. So some key highlights and summary of the second quarter of 2019. Net sales increased by 7%. 5% was the organic growth. Adjusted operating profit increased to SEK 238 million. And the increase in operating profit comes from all 3 business areas, and there were several positive contributing factors. The profit for the period increased to SEK 181 million, which is the highest profit for a second quarter for the Lindab Group since 2008.



We continue our focused