Q3 2019 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB - President & CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO for Lindab. Now I'm sitting here together with our CFO, Malin Samuelsson.



We go to the agenda. We follow same format of previous time. I will not dwell on that, but instead go to the overview on Slide #4. So we look at the key highlights for the third quarter.



Net sales increased by 3%, that was including an organic growth effect of 1%. Adjusted operating profit increased by 31%, and that increase comes from all 3 business areas. Profit for the period increased by 39%, which is higher -- bringing it to SEK 212 million, and that is the highest profit for a third quarter since 2008. We continue to invest in automatic production to improve efficiency, capacity and safety, and that program proceeds at a high