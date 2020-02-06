Q4 2019 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Lindab Q4 2019 Report. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Ola Ringdahl, CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB - President & CEO
Hello, everyone, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, I'm the President and CEO for Lindab Group. I'm sitting here together with our CFO, Malin Samuelsson.
We go to the agenda page, Slide 2. So in today's presentation, the agenda is as follows: we can read there on the screen. At the end, we will open up for questions.
I will start with an overview on Slide #4. To summarize the fourth quarter of 2019, we saw net sales increasing by 6%. The organic growth was 3%. The adjusted operating profit increased by 23% to SEK 212 million. And we saw an increase in operating profit in all 3 business areas.
The profit for the period increased by 36% to SEK 143 million. And we are pleased to see that our cash flow was strong, our investment activity was high, and we strengthened our balance sheet during the quarter.
