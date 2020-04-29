Q1 2020 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello. And welcome to the Lindab Q1 2020 report.
Today, I'm pleased to present Ola Ringdahl, CEO; and Malin Samuelsson, CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO
Hi, everyone. And welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of Lindab. I'm sitting here together with our CFO, Malin Samuelsson. We go to the agenda slide. In today's presentation, we have the usual agenda. At the end, we will open up for questions. We'll start with the overview on Slide 4.
So key highlights, Q1. We had a positive development for the group until mid-March, and then we started to see the negative effect of COVID-19 in certain countries. Net sales for the first quarter was in line with last year and amounted to SEK 2.3 billion, an increase of 1%. Organically, the growth was minus 1%, and currency contributed positively by 2%. The operating margin was 7.9% in the quarter, which was slightly
