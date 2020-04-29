Q1 2020 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hi, everyone. And welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of Lindab. I'm sitting here together with our CFO, Malin Samuelsson. We go to the agenda slide. In today's presentation, we have the usual agenda. At the end, we will open up for questions. We'll start with the overview on Slide 4.



So key highlights, Q1. We had a positive development for the group until mid-March, and then we started to see the negative effect of COVID-19 in certain countries. Net sales for the first quarter was in line with last year and amounted to SEK 2.3 billion, an increase of 1%. Organically, the growth was minus 1%, and currency contributed positively by 2%. The operating margin was 7.9% in the quarter, which was slightly