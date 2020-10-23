Q3 2020 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of the Lindab Group. And I'm sitting here together with our CFO, Malin Samuelsson.



On Slide 2, we have today's agenda, and I will quickly flip to Slide #4 where we talk about the highlights from the third quarter.



In the third quarter, we saw stability and recovery. We increased sales compared to the second quarter and we see a clear recovery in the major markets. Compared to the third quarter previous year, sales was a bit lower as many countries are still impacted by COVID-19.



Ventilation Systems had a challenging second quarter but is now back on almost the same level as previous year. Profile Systems, they have continued to perform very well