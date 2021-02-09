Feb 09, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Lindab Q4 and Year-End Report for 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO; and Madeleine Hjelmberg, acting CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO
Hello, everybody, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of the Lindab Group. I'm sitting here together with our acting CFO, Madeleine Hjelmberg.
We go to Slide 2, and we look at the key highlights for the fourth quarter. We finished the year strongly. EBIT increased by 17%, and operating margin increased from 8.4% to 10.7%, which is a record high for a fourth quarter within Lindab. The revenue continued to be impacted by the effects of the pandemic, but to a lesser extent than previous quarter. Business Ventilation Systems returned to organic growth in the fourth quarter, mainly due to positive development in Western Europe. And operating cash flow was strong, and we have a strong
Q4 2020 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript
