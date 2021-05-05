Q1 2021 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO for Lindab Group. I'm sitting here together with our acting CFO, Madeleine Hjelmberg.



We'll start on Slide 2. Some key highlights from the first quarter. Lindab starts the year in a strong way, and the positive trends from the end of the previous year continued into the beginning of 2021. Both Ventilation Systems and Profile Systems delivered organic growth while Building Systems project sales continued to be impacted by the uncertainties related to COVID 19.



Net sales came in at SEK 2.248 billion, and it's a reduction of 4% in comparison to previous year. There was a strong negative currency effect of minus 5%. However, there was a slight