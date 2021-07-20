Jul 20, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Lindab Audiocast for Teleconference Q2 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Ola Ringdahl; and Madeleine Hjelmberg, acting CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO
Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of Linden Group. I'm sitting here together with our acting CFO, Madeleine Hjelmberg. We go to Slide 2. Some key highlights from the second quarter. Lindab has had a very strong year so far in Q1 was strong, and Q2 was even better. We had record high sales in the quarter also compared with 2019. Billing activity in all parts of Europe is getting back to previous levels. Lindab is performing well in all business areas, all 3 of them showing good organic growth. Ventilation Systems and Profile Systems have the highest sales ever, for single quarter. Both of these business areas are also reporting the highest operating profit ever for a single quarter.
Q2 2021 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript
