Q3 2021 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Hello and welcome to the Lindab audiocast with teleconference Q3 2021.



CEO, Ola Ringdahl; and CFO, Jonas Arkestad.



Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Hello, and welcome to this call.



My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO for Lindab Group. Next to me, I have our CFO, Jonas Arkestad.



We start on Slide #2. Lindab continued its strong development during the third quarter. Sales reached a new level driven by good demand for our products and also by high steel prices. Lindab has been a reliable partner to supply customers with demanded products despite a general imbalance of raw materials in the industry and throughout the world.



From this quarter and onwards, we are reporting Lindab's numbers excluding business area Astron Building Systems that we are in the process of divesting. We will come back to that divestment