Q4 2021 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the Lindab Audiocast with Teleconference Q4 2021. Today, I'm pleased to present President and CEO, Ola Ringdahl; and CFO, Jonas Arkestad.



Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, I'm the President and CEO of Lindab Group. Next to me, I have our CFO, Jonas Arkestad. We start on Slide 2. Lindab continued its strong development during the fourth quarter and sales remained on a high level. Lindab sales for the full year reached a new record level, driven by good demand for our products and high steel prices.



Lindab has been a reliable partner to our customers, and our robust supply chain and high availability is very appreciated. The numbers in this presentation refer to Lindab's continued business without Astron Building Systems that was divested in December 2021.



Net sales increased in fourth quarter by 23%.