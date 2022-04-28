Q1 2022 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Lindab conference for Q1 2022. Today I am pleased to present President and CEO, Ola Ringdahl, and CFO, Jonas Arkestad.



Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, I'm the President and CEO of the Lindab Group. Next to me I have our CFO, Jonas Arkestad who will help me to answer questions towards the end.



We will start on slide 2. Some Q1 highlights. The demand for Lindab's products remained strong during the first quarter of the year. Lindab continues to be a very reliable partner to all of our customers. Our robust supply chain and high availability is appreciated by the customers. Net sales increased in the first quarter by 30% year-on-year, and sales reached a record level for our first quarter with