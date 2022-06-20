Lindab International AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 20, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Catharina PaulcÃ©n - Lindab AB - Head of Corporate Communications



A warm welcome to Lindab's Capital Market Event 2022, both to our participants on site and our participants on the webcast. My name is Catharina PaulcÃ©n, and I'm the Head of Corporate Communications, and I will guide you through this afternoon of presentation and question sessions.



So let's start right away by introducing our first speaker, Ola Ringdahl, the President and CEO of Lindab.



Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Catharina. Hello, everybody, and a very warm welcome to Lindab's Capital Markets Event. My name is Ola Ringdahl, I've been CEO and President of Lindab Group since June 2018. So I'm celebrating 4 years on this post now, and it's with great pride that we arrange this event. So to take us back and describe a little bit the journey that Lindab is on, I would like to take the opportunity to use some -- some key numbers.



We say that Lindab has gone