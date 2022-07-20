Q2 2022 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of Lindab Group. Next to me, I have our CFO, Jonas Arkestad, who will help me to answer questions.



We start on Slide #2, Q2 highlights. During the second quarter, net sales increased by 27%, and this is the first time in Lindab's history that sales exceeded SEK 3 billion for an individual quarter. High sales have been positively supported by acquisitions and strong organic growth. The acquired growth during the quarter was mainly related to the acquisition of the German ventilation distributor Felderer, which was completed at the end of April.



Our excellent supply chain and high availability safeguard a high delivery