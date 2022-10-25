Q3 2022 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ola Ringdahl



Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO for Lindab Group. Next to me, I have our CFO, Jonas Arkestad, who will help me to answer questions.



Let's start on Slide #2. Lindab continues to develop in a positive direction. We have gone through a major transformation in the past 3 years. We have divested out from billing systems and focus on our core business in the HVAC and ventilation segment. We have upgraded our production sites through an ambitious investment program, and we have managed to complete 17 acquisitions in the past 2.5 years.



In Q3, Lindab increased sales by 30%, of which 20% are related to acquisitions. Felderer in Germany and