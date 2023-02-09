Q4 2022 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, I'm the President and CEO for Lindab Group. Next to me, I have our CFO, Jonas Arkestad, who will help me to answer questions.



Some Q4 highlights. Lindab ended the year with a quarter of strong sales growth and improved cash flow. Margins were temporarily under pressure primarily due to changes in raw material prices. We will come back to that. In Q4, sales increased by 26%, of which 20% are related to acquisitions. Felderer in Germany and R-Vent in the Netherlands are the 2 largest acquisitions impacting this. They are part of the numbers from April and June 2022, respectively. Organic growth was 1% and currency had a positive effect of 5%. Both business areas had positive sales development. Ventilation Systems