Q1 2023 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of Lindab Group. Next to me, I have our CFO, Lars Ynner, and he joined Lindab on the 11th of April this year. I'm very pleased to have Lars in the Lindab team.



Let's look at some quarter 1 highlights. Lindab started the year with strong sales growth in the first quarter. In fact, Lindab reported its highest first quarter ever in terms of sales. The increased sales was primarily driven by the acquisitions made during 2022. Structured growth was 20%. Organic growth was negative by 5%, and currency had a positive effect of 3%.



Business area Ventilation Systems, which represents 70% of Lindab's annual sales, had a solid development with the highest sales and operating