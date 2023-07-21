Jul 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Lindab Q2 presentation for 2023. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to the President and CEO, Ola Ringdahl; and CFO, Lars Ynner. Please go ahead.
Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO
Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of Lindab Group. And next to me, I have our CFO, Lars Ynner. So some Q2 highlights. Lindab sales and adjusted operating profit developed well during the second quarter of the year despite challenging market conditions. Lindab reported its highest quarter ever in terms of sales. The increased sales was primarily driven by Ventilation Systems and the acquisitions made during 2022 and 2023.
Business area Ventilation Systems, which represents around 75% of Lindab's total business, had a solid development with the highest sales and operating profit ever for a single quarter. Profile Systems was impacted by a weaker market, but also has very high comparison numbers from the same
Q2 2023 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript
