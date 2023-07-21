Q2 2023 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO of Lindab Group. And next to me, I have our CFO, Lars Ynner. So some Q2 highlights. Lindab sales and adjusted operating profit developed well during the second quarter of the year despite challenging market conditions. Lindab reported its highest quarter ever in terms of sales. The increased sales was primarily driven by Ventilation Systems and the acquisitions made during 2022 and 2023.



Business area Ventilation Systems, which represents around 75% of Lindab's total business, had a solid development with the highest sales and operating profit ever for a single quarter. Profile Systems was impacted by a weaker market, but also has very high comparison numbers from the same