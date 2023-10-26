Q3 2023 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB(publ)-President&CEO
Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl. I'm the President and CEO for Lindab Group. And next to me, I have our CFO, Lars Ynner.
Let's start with some Q3 highlights. Lindab reported its highest third quarter sales ever. Business area Ventilation Systems, which represents around 75% of Lindab's total business, had a solid development with the highest sales for a third quarter, driven by structural growth and some currency effects.
Business area Profile Systems was impacted by a weaker market, but also has high comparison numbers from the same period previous year. Profile Systems has high exposure to the Swedish market, where construction activity has slowed down significantly in the last year.
The operating profit has
