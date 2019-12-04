Dec 04, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Jeff Thomas - NASDAQ - SVP



All right, well we will keep moving here. I'm Jeff Thomas from NASDAQ here with John Hollister CFO of Silicon Labs. John. Thanks for being here.



John Hollister - Silicon Labs - CFO



You bet.



Questions and Answers:

- NASDAQ - SVPSo, for those less familiar with Silicon Labs can you please provide an overview of kind of your key products and growth traverse.- Silicon Labs - CFOSure, so we're based in Austin Texas. We've been in business for a bit over 20 years now and our product lines are divided into four primary categories. The largest one of which is our internet of things business and that's about 60 percent of our revenue. That's providing wireless connectivity and also stand-alone microcontrollers for better applications primarily in low power IOT and nodes.We also have our infrastructure products which is about 20 percent of our revenue. That is comprised of our timing and isolation chips. Third