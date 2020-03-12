Silicon Laboratories Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

G. Tyson Tuttle - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - President, CEO & Director



All right. Thank you, everyone. And welcome to the 2020 Analyst Day for Silicon Labs. My name is Tyson Tuttle. I am CEO here. And I do want to apologize. We are actually holding this as a virtual event today. We ended up canceling out all the travel and out of an abundance of caution, I think, just to protect our employees and also doing the right thing in terms of all the analysts and investors that were planning to attend decided to do this as a virtual meeting.



So we are holding this over Zoom, and I hope everyone was able to connect in successfully. You'll be able to type in questions into Zoom, and those will be read out here as part of the Q&A sessions that we hold through the day.



I also have to just note that we couldn't have picked a better day for holding an Analyst Day. This has been in preparation for quite some time. And certainly, with all the events going out into the market, our announcement of the Redpine acquisition this morning and updating guidance, this is actually a very important time