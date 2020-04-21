Silicon Laboratories Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Silicon Laboratories 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyson Tuttle. Please go ahead.



G. Tyson Tuttle - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. I am Tyson Tuttle, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Silicon Labs. It is 9:00 Central Time and the meeting will come to order. We will first present the items to be voted upon, then we will provide a brief review of our operations and 2019 financial results. We will then announce the preliminary voting results.



Jalene A. Hoover - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Director of IR & International Finance



I'm Jalene Hoover, the company's Director of Investor Relations and International Finance. Stockholders of record may submit questions during the meeting by typing them into the "Ask A Question" box on the web portal.



Subject to the allotted time at the end of the meeting, we will answer your