Silicon Laboratories Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

John C. Hollister - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Silicon Labs' 2022 Analyst Day. It's great to be back in New York, and we had a great time this morning opening the market over at the NASDAQ, where we've been a publicly listed company for 22 years now. I'm John Hollister. I'm the Chief Financial Officer. I've been with the company for 18 years, and I've been in this role for the past 9 years.



I'm joined today by several members of our executive team. Some of whom you all know, and some of you will be meeting for the first time, and I'll quickly walk through our agenda. Matt Johnson, our President and CEO, will kick things off with an introduction and overview of the tremendous opportunity we have in the IoT market. Next, you'll hear from our Chief Technology Officer, Daniel Cooley, who will cover our technologies and platform strategy.



After that, you'll hear from Ross Sabolcik and Jake Alamat, who will cover our business units and dive deeper into specific applications, understand how our technology is put to work with our customers. After Jake's