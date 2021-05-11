Q4 2021 Lagercrantz Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Wigh - Lagercrantz Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



All right. Good morning, everyone. I think we have a lot of people joining here. So we will now put you all -- this is -- welcome. Warm welcome to Lagercrantz's year-end report presentation that we will run here during 45 minutes to an hour, I think it will take, or so. We -- as we normally do this, we try to let you all have the presentation available on our website and it's currently available on www.lagercrantz.com. You can download the presentation. And we will run it through.



And we have -- as normally, we will cover some pages in the beginning or chapter in the beginning. We will give you a background to all those of you that are new to the group. Then we will go over the year-end report and the figures, and then we will also talk about what we see ahead of us and also connecting them to our new program, the Lagercrantz towards one billion, which is the (inaudible) share a month ago.



