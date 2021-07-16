Q1 2022 Lagercrantz Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Wigh - Lagercrantz Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. JÃ¶rgen Wigh speaking, CEO of Lagercrantz. We will start the presentation in just a minute. I just like to introduce myself and also Kristina MacKintosh, our CFO, is also with us on the line here. And we have -- for Lagercrantz, we have released our numbers this morning, and we will try and run you through them, through the presentation that is available on our website. We will start by reaching everyone, and we will open up for questions at the end of the session. Yes. Thank you.



So a warm welcome to everyone. Again, our -- the presentation is available on our website in lagercrantz.com. And you can follow it, too. And I will try to highlight where we are on every page as we go through the presentation. And again, we will open up for questions at the end of the session. And hopefully, we will start to keep it brief and be done in 45 minutes to an hour or so with all the questions as well.



So we released our numbers for the Q1 here