Q4 2022 Lagercrantz Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Wigh - Lagercrantz Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Lagercrantz presentation of our year-end report. Me speaking is JÃ¶rgen Wigh, the CEO of the Group. And together with me here, I have our CFO as well, Peter Thysell. We're gathered here in the Stockholm office. It's a beautiful morning and it was great to also release our numbers here.



So we will go over the presentation. As always, we have our presentation on our website so you can download it there if you'd like to watch. I will try to keep up where on what page we're covering along the way. But please download it from www.lagercrantz.com is our website. And there, it's been uploaded here since 30 minutes ago or so.



So -- and we will cover the presentation. It usually takes around 40, 45 minutes or so. And we will go over it in 3 steps, really. First of all, we will give you all that are new to the group a little bit of an introduction. And after