Q3 2022 Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

The webcast will be hosted by L&T's CEO, Eero Hautaniemi, and CFO, Valtteri Palin.



Eero Hautaniemi - Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Inka. Welcome also on my behalf to this January-September earnings release.



Let's start with a few highlights. We had on third quarter still solid growth in our net sales. Now one thing to remember when you look at our third-quarter numbers is that our renewable energy sources is no longer part of these reported numbers. But it is below operating profit from now on.



Especially, I'm happy with the performance in our material and recycling businesses, Environmental Services and Industrial Services.



Let's dive a little deeper into the net sales development. As I said, in