Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), an integrated downstream energy company, operates through two segments: Refining & Marketing and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the United States, purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes and markets crude oil and refined products via refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats and barges; gathers, processes and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores and markets natural gas liquids. According to a recent SEC filing, Director Kim Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial) on March 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $170.35 per share, resulting in a total value of $170,350. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 9 insider sells for the company. The market capitalization of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stands at $62.786 billion, with the stock trading at $170.35 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 7.38, which is lower than the industry median of 10.47 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $170.35 and the GuruFocus Value of $146.89, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

