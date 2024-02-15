Feb 15, 2024 / 02:45PM GMT

Rod Avraham Lache - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Analyst



Next fireside chat, which is with management of Lear. So just to introduce this, I would say there are a lot of things that suppliers really can't control in the environment around them, things like production mix, currencies, sometimes even labor costs. But the best performing ones always seem to be 2 steps ahead of what we're seeing at the moment. They focus on the technologies that give them a competitive advantage in the future.



Over the past year, it's become increasingly apparent to me that one of those companies that sets the benchmark in that regard is Lear. It really wasn't apparent when they bought InTouch and Thagora a couple of years ago that computer vision and automation is going to become so important, but certainly is now. The strategy behind the acquisitions of IGB and Kongsberg weren't obvious when we first saw them, but they're now conveying potential for some real competitive advantages in the industry in terms of market share, in terms of margin.



And in fact, the company is completely rethinking how