Lee Enterprises Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Mary Junck Lee Enterprises - Incorporated - Chairman



Good morning. Welcome to Lee's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Mary Junck, Chairman, and I'm very pleased you could join us. We're conducting our meeting virtually this year to facilitate access and participation by our shareholders in our annual meeting process. In this meeting, we will present and act upon three proposals described in the proxy statement previously made available to all of our shareholders.



In addition to acting upon the proposals, we'll also answer questions from our shareholders pertaining to our annual meeting. As a reminder, you may submit a questions throughout the meeting using the virtual meeting platform.



I'd like to begin by introducing Lee's executive team who are with us on the call and are available for questions. Kevin Mowbray, Lee's President and Chief Executive Officer; Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Nathan Bekke, Senior Vice President, Operations and Audience Strategy; Joe Battistoni, Vice President, Sales and Marketing; Astrid Garcia, Vice President, HR