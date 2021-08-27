Q2 2021 Leaddesk Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2021 / NTS GMT

Olli Nokso-Koivisto - LeadDesk Oyj - CEO



Hello, everybody. Thanks for joining our earnings call today from our 2021 first-half report. I'm pleased to welcome you all on the call and super happy to be able to present this report to you.



On the call, apart from myself, we also have Pauliina Leimu, our CFO, and also Teemu Kinos, the founder of GetJenny, and I'll be handing over parts of the presentation to them. Then later on, as you probably know, my name is Olli Nokso-Koivisto. I'm the CEO for LeadDesk, and I'll be presenting today on the main lines.



The agenda for the call is firstly introductions to LeadDesk. So going through what LeadDesk is and what LeadDesk does. And in this part, I'll hand it over also to Teemu to tell a little bit more about GetJenny.



After that, Pauliina will go through the financials of the first half and then we'll look at the rest of the year together a little bit, after which some -- then comments on the integration status and any potential future acquisitions. But I'm super happy to able to present this report to you today, and great to