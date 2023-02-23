Full Year 2022 Leaddesk Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Olli Nokso-Koivisto - LeadDesk Plc - CEO



Good morning Europe and welcome to LeadDesk's earnings call for 2022. I'm glad to have you all on the call with me. It's 11:00 AM here in Finland and 10:00 AM elsewhere in Europe.



On the agenda today, we'll first look at LeadDesk in general. Then we'll be moving on to the highlights of last year, looking at the key figures, as well. Of course, everybody is super interested in them. We'll look at the outlook for next year, what's the goals and ambition for the coming year. And at the end, then we'll have a fireside chat together with Henri PalomÃ¤ki and there will be also ample time for Q&A then.



I'm super happy to have you all on the call with me here and I'm super excited to be able to present our last year's results. On the call with me presenting some of the financial figures, you have our CFO, Paul StenbÃ¤ck, who will do a deep dive more into the figures part. And I'll focus then on the more strategic and operative content.



One of the questions that typically comes up is that what does LeadDesk actually do? What