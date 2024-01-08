Lands End Inc at ICR Conference Transcript

Jan 08, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining Lands' End for this fireside chat. Please note that the information we're about to discuss may include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed today. Factors that could contribute to such differences include but are not limited to those items noted and included in the company's SEC filings including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in the investor relations presentation we filed today with the SEC, and posted to our website landsend.com. Any forward-looking information represents the company's outlook as of today. And we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us. Subsequent events and developments may cause the company's outlook to change. And I'll turn it over to Dana Telsey.



Thank you. Thank you very much, everyone for joining us today. I'm thrilled to be here with the senior management team of Lands