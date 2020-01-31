Nine Months 2020 Lem Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Frank Rehfeld - LEM Holding SA - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the review of LEM's 9-month results of our financial year '19/'20, and thanks a lot for your interest in LEM. Please excuse my voice, this is coming from a normal garden cold, all right? So I'm here together with the CFO of LAM, Andrea Borla, and we will guide you through the presentation.



For those who are not yet familiar with LEM, LEM is leading the world in electrical measurement and engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers' systems are optimized reliably and safe.



Now the agenda for today will be as follows. After my opening remarks, I