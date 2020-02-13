Full Year 2019 Leonteq AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Leonteq full year 2019 results conference call. I am Sandra, the conference call operator. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Dominik Ruggli, Head of Investor Relation and Communication of Leonteq. Please go ahead.



Dominik Ruggli - Leonteq AG - Head of Invester Relations & Communications



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the press conference of the Leonteq's full year 2019 results. The presentation material can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website since 7 AM of this morning. Today, we also published our entire annual report, including the audited consolidated financial statements, and the compensation reports for 2019. The replay of this press conference will be available today in the afternoon.



Here with me today are Chief Executive Officer, Lukas Ruflin, and Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, Marco Amato. Lukas will start the presentation with an overview of our ongoing business transformation over