Half Year 2020 Leonteq AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Dominik Ruggli - Leonteq Ltd. - Head of Investor Relations, Communications & Marketing



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the press conference call of Leonteq's half year 2020 results. All presentation materials as well as the half year report can be found in the investor relations section of our website.



Here with me today are Chief Executive Officer, Lukas Ruflin, and Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, Marco Amato. We will start the presentation with an overview of the highlights of the first half of 2020. We will then discuss the financial performance of H1 2020, continued by a business update and a look at our strategic priorities before we close the presentation with a summary and an outlook. For