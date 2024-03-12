Morning Brew: Market Dips as Investors Eye Tesla's Production Halt and NIO's Guidance Miss

U.S. stock index futures on Tuesday pointed to a negative open, a day after Wall Street closed lower. Market participants received quarterly results from retail giant Target (TGT) and looked ahead to economic data on manufacturing. This comes amid a backdrop of fluctuating futures with Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) down 0.6%, S&P futures (SPX) down 0.4%, and Dow futures (INDU) down 0.3%, as growth stocks, particularly in the tech sector, faced pressure. Notably, Apple (AAPL) experienced a slide as iPhone sales in China slumped, while Nvidia (NVDA) remained the only tech giant in the green amidst the premarket downturn.

Shares of NIO Inc (NIO) were defensive ahead of Tuesday’s regular open as the Chinese electric vehicle company set their sales guidance for Q1 at the low end of what the Street was expecting, underscoring the competitive market for EV sales in China. For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, NIO reported a loss of $0.39 per E/ADS on a 6.5% increase in sales to RMB 17.103B ($2.41B), reflecting a miss on earnings expectations but a beat on revenue forecasts. This news follows a fire and power outage at Tesla's (TSLA) plant in Germany, which led to a full evacuation and temporary production halt, further impacting the EV market landscape.

Target Corporation (TGT) gained in early trading on Tuesday after the retailer posted a mixed earnings report for the holiday quarter. Despite a 4.4% decrease in comparable sales, Target showcased improved profitability and a significant increase in same-day services, leading to a positive market response. Meanwhile, Alibaba (BABA) is leading a funding round of at least $600M for Chinese AI startup MiniMax, signaling continued interest and investment in the burgeoning AI sector.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) announced its intention to offer $750 million in convertible senior notes due 2029, aiming to bolster its financial position through unsecured, unsubordinated obligations. This move reflects a broader trend of tech and fintech companies leveraging the debt market to finance growth initiatives. In contrast, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has likely secured a $178M, two-year contract with the U.S. Army, marking a significant milestone for the company and highlighting the growing intersection between technology and defense.

On the regulatory front, Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google is making changes to search results and introducing tools for app developers to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act, showcasing the ongoing adjustments tech giants are making in response to regulatory pressures. Additionally, a division of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) (BRK.A) was added to a lawsuit alleging that the National Association of Realtors and several real estate brokers conspired to keep commissions high, highlighting the legal challenges facing the real estate industry.

AAPL, TGT, NIO, TSLA, BABA, SOFI, PLTR, GOOG, GOOGL, BRK.B, BRK.A

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
