Q2 2019 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



066570.KS - LG Electronics Inc

Q2 2019 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call

Jul 31, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2019 second quarter earnings results by LG Electronics. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2019 second quarter earnings results by LG Electronics.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello. Welcome to LG Electronics Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. This is [Ka