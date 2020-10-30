Q3 2020 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining LG Electronics Earnings Release Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2020. This conference call will start with a presentation on our earnings results followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to the first speaker.



Sang Bo Sim - LG Electronics Inc. - Senior Manager



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. My name is Sang Bo Sim from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining LG Electronics earnings release conference call for the third quarter of 2020. With me are representatives of the financial planning division of each business: Mr. I-Kueon Kim from Home Appliance and Air Solution; Mr. Jin Ho Ha from Home Entertainment; Mr. Dong Myung Seo from Mobile Communication; Mr. Guntai Kim from Vehicle Component Solutions; Mr. Kyuson Hwang from Business Solutions. We are also joined by Mr. Minkyo Kim from Accounting Division; Mr. Jeong Hee Lee from Business Planning Division; and Mr. Hyungyu Lee from Finance Division.



Please be noted