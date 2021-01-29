Q4 2020 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Sang Bo Sim - LG Electronics Inc. - Senior Manager



Good afternoon. My name is Sang Bo Sim from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining LG Electronics' earnings release conference call for the fourth quarter of 2020. With me are representatives of business management division of each business: Mr. I-Kueon Kim from Home Appliance and Air Solutions; Mr. Jeong Hee Lee from Home Entertainment; Mr. Dong Myung Seo from Mobile Communications; Mr. Jin Yong Bae from Vehicle Component Solutions; Mr. Choong Hyun Park from Business Solutions. We are also joined by Mr. Hong Su Lee from Accounting Division; Mr. Sang-Ho Park from Corporate Business Management Division; and Mr. Hyungyu Lee from Finance division.



Please be noted that all