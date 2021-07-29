Q2 2021 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you for joining LG Electronics earnings release conference call for the second quarter of 2021.



Sang Bo Sim - LG Electronics Inc. - Senior Manager



Good afternoon. My name is Sang Bo Sim from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining LG Electronics earnings release conference call for the second quarter of 2021. With me are representatives of business management division of each business: Mr. I-Kueon Kim from Home Appliance and Air Solution; Mr. Jeong Hee Lee from Home Entertainment; Mr. Ju Yong Kim from Vehicle Component Solutions; Mr. Choong Hyun Park from Business Solutions. We are also joined by Mr. Sang-Ho Park from Corporate Business Management Division; Mr. Hyungyu Lee from Finance Division; and Mr. Hong Su Lee from Accounting Division.



Please be noted that all statements we will be making today regarding our financial results of the second quarter are subject to change in accordance with the results of the external