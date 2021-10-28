Q3 2021 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining LG Electronics earnings release conference call for the third quarter of 2021. This conference call will start with a presentation on the earnings results, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to the first speaker.



Sang Bo Sim - LG Electronics Inc. - Senior Manager



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. My name is Sang Bo Sim from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining LG Electronics earnings release conference call for the third quarter of 2021.



With me are representatives of business management division of each business: Mr. I-Kueon Kim from Home Appliance and Air Solution; Mr. Jeong Hee Lee from Home Entertainment; Mr. Jin-Yong Kim, from Vehicle Component Solutions; [Mr. Kim Yong Park] from Business Solutions. We are also joined by Mr. Sang-Ho Park from Corporate Business Management Division; [Mr. Jeong Hee Lee] from Finance Division; and Mr. Hyungyu Lee from Accounting Division.



Please note that all statements we will be making