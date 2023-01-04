Jan 04, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Getting things started this morning is the global CEO of LG Electronics, Mr. William Cho.



William Cho - LG Electronics Inc - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the LG World Premier. Wow, it's great to be back in Las Vegas. Special thanks to all of you who made it here in person and a big hello to everyone from the world tuning into the live stream.



Now we all have been through a lot over the past three years. But here at LG, we've been able to carry on because we've got a mission to keep smiles on the faces of those who we serve, our customers. Those difficult times, in fact, allowed us to reaffirm our belief that the answer is always with our customers. As long as all our innovations start and end with them, we can keep towards smiling. So when we say life's good, it is an earnest promise to our customers that we will deliver a truly better life.



Let me share just a few of many better life examples we have brought to the world. Take LG OLED TV. When we first introduced the OLED, it was something no one could have imagined