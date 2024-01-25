Q4 2023 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Seung-Hyun Kim -



Good afternoon. My name is Seung-Hyun Kim from IR Communications. Thank you for joining LG Electronics earnings release conference call for the fourth quarter of 2023. With me are representatives of each business management division, Mr. I-Kueon Kim from Home Appliance and Air Solution; Mr. Jeong-hee Lee from Home Entertainment; Mr. Ju Yong Kim from Vehicle Component Solutions; Mr. Dong Cheol Lee from Business Solutions. We are also joined by Mr. Sang Ho Park from Global Business Management Group; Mr. Choong-hyun Park from Corporate Business Management Division; Mr. Hong Su Lee from Accounting Division; and Mr. Young Kyoon Kim from Finance Division.



Please note that all statements we will be making