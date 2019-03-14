Q4 2018 Lifetime Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Lifetime Brands Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call. With us today from management are Rob Kay, Chief Executive Officer; and Larry Winoker, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin the call, I'll read the safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements regarding the company and its consolidated subsidiaries that are about to be made in this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements include all statements regarding our current and projected financial and operating performance, results and profitability and all guidance related thereto as well as our future plans and intentions regarding the