Lifetime Brands Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders for the Lifetime Brands, Inc. Please note, the meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Jeffrey Siegel, Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Siegel, the floor is yours.



Jeffrey Siegel - Lifetime Brands, Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning. It's time to convene the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Lifetime Brands, Inc. I am Jeff Siegel, Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. I hereby call the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order.



I'd like to start by extending a warm welcome to you, our stockholders and invited guests, and thank you for your attendance today. Today's meeting is the company's first virtual-only annual stockholder meeting, and it's a live audio webcast. Due to the information and guidance currently available surrounding the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the company has made the decision that this year's annual meeting will be virtual-only and we