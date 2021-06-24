Jun 24, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Lifetime Brands, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.
(Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Jeffrey Siegel, Executive Chairman of the Board of Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Mr. Siegel, the floor is yours.
Jeffrey Siegel - Lifetime Brands, Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Good morning. It's time to convene the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Lifetime Brands, Inc.
I am Jeff Siegel, Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. I hereby call the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders to order.
I would like to start by extending a warm welcome to you, our stockholders, and to all guests, and thank you for your attendance today.
At today's -- today's meeting is the company's second virtual-only Annual Stockholders' Meeting and is a live audio webcast.
Due to the information and guidance currently available surrounding the coronavirus, the company has made the
Lifetime Brands Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 24, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...