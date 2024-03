Q3 2023 Lifetime Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Lifetime Brands' third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, TJ O'Sullivan. And Mr. O'Sullivan, you may begin.



TJ O'Sullivan - Lifetime Brands, Inc. - IR



Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining Lifetime Brands' third-quarter 2023 earnings call. Present today from management are Rob Kay, Chief Executive Officer; and Larry Winoker, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin the call, I'd like to remind you that our remarks this morning may contain forward-looking statements that relates to the future performance of the company, and these statements are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor protection from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Act. Any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and factors that could influence our results are highlighted in today's press release and other factors are contained in our filings with the